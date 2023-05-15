Menu

Crime

After first 100 days in office, Montreal police chief says gun crime trending down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 1:50 pm
WATCH: After nearly four months at the helm, Montreal's 42nd police chief is embracing the pressure of his new job. As Global's Brayden Jagger reports, Fady Dagher said he's proud of what has has managed to accomplish so far.
Montreal’s new police chief says he’s seeing progress in the fight against gun crime after 100 days in office.

Fady Dagher told reporters Monday that between Jan. 1 and April 30, there was a single murder committed with a gun in the city — down from five during the same period the year before.

Dagher says the number of attempted murders with guns and of discharges of firearms also dropped during the first four months of the year compared with the same period the year before.

Dagher, who was sworn in Jan. 19, says he’s focused on improving recruitment and retention, as well as on building relationships with community organizations.

The chief says a new contract increasing police salaries by 20 per cent over five years will make the force more attractive.

Story continues below advertisement

He says police are also investigating a wave of firebombings targeting Lebanese cafes.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

