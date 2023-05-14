Unseasonably warm weather shatters temperature records across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A ridge of high pressure helped set new daily maximum temperature records for this time of year in 17 B.C. communities on Saturday.

Much of the province is experiencing above-average temperatures. In some areas, the daily high is 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values.

The Squamish area was the hottest spot in the province on Saturday, reaching a high of 32.4 degrees, beating their previous record for May 13 which was 29.6 degrees back in 2018.

The stretch of warm, dry weather is also causing the snowpack at higher elevations to melt quickly, which has prompted a high streamflow advisory for the Upper Columbia, Boundary and Kootenay regions.

Below are the communities that set or tied a daily maximum temperature record on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Agassiz Area (Agassiz RCS)

New record of 31.6

Old record of 31.3 set in 2018

Bella Bella Area (Bella Bella)

Tied record of 25.5 set in 2018

Comox Area (Comox A)

New record of 26.9

Old record of 26.6 set in 2018

Courtenay Area (Comox A)

New record of 26.9

Old record of 26.6 set in 2018

Dawson Creek Area (Dawson Creek A)

New record of 28.4

Old record of 28.3 set in 1926

Fort Nelson Area (Fort Nelson)

New record of 28.1

Old record of 25.6 set in 1973

Fort St. John Area (Fort St John Airport)

New record of 27.1

Old record of 26.7 set in 1934

Gibsons Area (Sechelt Aut)

New record of 29.3

Old record of 28.1 set in 2018

Mackenzie Area (Mackenzie Airport Auto)

New record of 27.4

Old record of 25.6 set in 1973

Pitt Meadows Area (Pitt Meadows CS)

New record of 31.5

Old record of 31.1 set in 1912

Powell River Area (Powell River)

New record of 26.4

Old record of 26.0 set in 2018

Revelstoke Area (Revelstoke Airport Auto)

New record of 30.3

Old record of 30.0 set in 1949

Sechelt Area (Sechelt Aut)

New record of 29.3

Old record of 28.1 set in 2018

Squamish Area (Squamish Airport)

New record of 32.4

Old record of 29.6 set in 2018

Victoria Area (Victoria Intl A)

New record of 28.2

Old record of 26.8 set in 2016

West Vancouver Area (West Vancouver Aut)

New record of 29.7

Old record of 29.3 set in 2018

Whistler Area (Whistler – Nesters)

New record of 29.2

Old record of 29.0 set in 2018

White Rock Area (White Rock Campbell Scientific)

New record of 30.7

Old record of 27.8 set in 1959

According to Environment Canada, unseasonably hot weather is expected to continue over coastal areas and the Interior through early next week.

Health officials are also warning the public to be mindful when spending time outside, particularly those who are more susceptible to heat, because our bodies haven’t had much time to adjust to the fast-rising temperatures.