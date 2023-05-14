Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman and suspect found in cabin after random kidnapping

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 12:26 pm
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police logo View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a May 13 kidnapping was random in nature. The victim has been safely located and the suspect is facing a number of charges. Daryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is safe and a man is facing charges after a kidnapping was reported Saturday.

The Pas RCMP said the abduction was reported just before noon. A man reportedly kidnapped a 24-year-old woman on Highway 10 near The Pas.

Officers determined the name of the suspected kidnapper and learned he was driving a grey Honda Civic. They also learned of a possible location where the suspect would bring the victim.

At 1:10 p.m., RCMP arrived at a cabin roughly 135 kilometres south of The Pas in the Red Deer River area. The Honda Civic was parked outside the cabin. Officers could see the woman through the cabin window. They entered the cabin, located the victim and arrested the man.

Trending Now

A 34-year-old man is facing kidnapping and a number of other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pas RCMP believe the kidnapping was random. The victim is receiving support after the incident.

More on Crime
KidnappingAbductionThe PasHighway 10randomRed Deer RiverHwy 10Red Deer Lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers