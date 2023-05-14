Woman and suspect found in cabin after random kidnapping

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is safe and a man is facing charges after a kidnapping was reported Saturday.

The Pas RCMP said the abduction was reported just before noon. A man reportedly kidnapped a 24-year-old woman on Highway 10 near The Pas.

Officers determined the name of the suspected kidnapper and learned he was driving a grey Honda Civic. They also learned of a possible location where the suspect would bring the victim.

At 1:10 p.m., RCMP arrived at a cabin roughly 135 kilometres south of The Pas in the Red Deer River area. The Honda Civic was parked outside the cabin. Officers could see the woman through the cabin window. They entered the cabin, located the victim and arrested the man.

A 34-year-old man is facing kidnapping and a number of other charges.

The Pas RCMP believe the kidnapping was random. The victim is receiving support after the incident.