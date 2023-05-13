Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in custody after alleged pizza delivery car theft, say Winnipeg police

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 12:13 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser at night with flashing red and blue lights.
A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a pizza delivery vehicle and evading police. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a running pizza delivery vehicle and evaded police last week.

According to police, on May 4, a suspect got into an unattended pizza delivery vehicle in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West. The delivery driver tried to stop the theft. He was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries.

The following day, at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail, where the stolen vehicle was seen being driven unsafely.

The driver evaded officers and fled northbound on Henderson Highway at high speed.

Trending Now

Air1 surveilled the stolen vehicle as it travelled toward Lockport. WPS, RCMP and Air1 coordinated to safely stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He resisted officers before being taken into custody.

He faces six charges including robbery and resisting a peace officer.

More on Crime
RCMPPoliceRobberyPolice ChaseWPSStolen Carcar theftAir1Henderson HighwayPizza Deliverypizza driver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers