Suspect in custody after alleged pizza delivery car theft, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a running pizza delivery vehicle and evaded police last week.

According to police, on May 4, a suspect got into an unattended pizza delivery vehicle in the 400 block of Harbison Avenue West. The delivery driver tried to stop the theft. He was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries.

The following day, at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Henderson Highway and Chief Peguis Trail, where the stolen vehicle was seen being driven unsafely.

The driver evaded officers and fled northbound on Henderson Highway at high speed.

Air1 surveilled the stolen vehicle as it travelled toward Lockport. WPS, RCMP and Air1 coordinated to safely stop the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He resisted officers before being taken into custody.

He faces six charges including robbery and resisting a peace officer.