Winnipeg Ice hang on to take Game 1 of WHL Championship Final

The Winnipeg Ice drew first blood – barely – in the best of seven Western Hockey League Championship series with a hard fought 3-2 win over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds in front of an announced crowd of 5,531 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Friday night.

The Thunderbirds – trailing 3-0 after 40 minutes – found another gear in the third period, scoring two unanswered goals while hitting a pair of goal posts and a cross bar in an effort to get back on even terms.

The Ice opened the scoring on Connor McClennon’s league co-leading 14th goal of the playoffs on the first powerplay of the game. The forward took a perfect pass from Ben Zloty and beat Thunderbirds goalie Thomas Milic with a wicked wrist shot from the right circle at 9:13 of the first period.

Just a little over six minutes later, Evan Friesen delighted his hometown crowd when the Winnipegger jammed home an Owen Pederson rebound to make it 2-0 going into the middle frame.

Ottawa Senators 2021 fourth round draft pick Carson Latimer, with his second goal of the postseason, upped Winnipeg’s lead to 3-0 when he one-timed a wrist shot past Milic on the stick side. That goal came just four seconds after Nico Myatovic of the T-Birds had stepped out of the box for a check to the head of Ice defenseman Jonas Woo.

Ice goalie Daniel Hauser’s most timely stop among his 27 saves on the night may well have been with about 30 seconds remaining in the second period when he got a left skate on a Dylan Guenther shot. That save loomed especially large considering how the third period played out.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 6 p.m at Canada Life Centre before the series resumes in Seattle for the next two, and possibly three games starting Tuesday night. Game 4 is set for Wednesday and if a fifth game is needed it would be played Friday. The start times for all three games in Seattle are 9:05 p.m.

If the series extends to a sixth game, it would be played Sunday, May 21 back in Winnipeg at 7 p.m. A seventh and deciding game would be played Monday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

The eventual winner will represent the WHL in the 2023 Memorial Cup Tournament which is set to start Friday, May 26 in Kamloops, B.C.