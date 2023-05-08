Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Ice moving into Canada Life Centre for championship series

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 7:38 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Ice will play the Western Hockey League final under the bright lights of the Canada Life Centre.

The Ice announced on Monday that all their home games for the championship series will be played at the downtown rink which is the home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose. Both the Jets and Moose have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Ice usually play their home games at the Wayne Fleming Arena on the University of Manitoba campus.

Game 1 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent is scheduled for Friday starting at 7:00 p.m. Game 2 is set for Saturday with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Ice swept the Saskatoon Blades in four straight games to win the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship.

They’re awaiting the winner of the Western Conference Championship between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kamloops Blazers. The T-Birds lead the playoff series three games to two with the potential clinching Game 6 scheduled for later on Monday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WHL Eastern Finals – Game 2: Ice (6) vs Blades (2)'
WHL Eastern Finals – Game 2: Ice (6) vs Blades (2)
Winnipeg SportsSportswinnipegWHLWestern Hockey LeagueIceWinnipeg IceWHL Championship series
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers