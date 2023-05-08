Winnipeg Ice moving into Canada Life Centre for championship series

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice will play the Western Hockey League final under the bright lights of the Canada Life Centre.

The Ice announced on Monday that all their home games for the championship series will be played at the downtown rink which is the home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose. Both the Jets and Moose have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Ice usually play their home games at the Wayne Fleming Arena on the University of Manitoba campus.

Game 1 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent is scheduled for Friday starting at 7:00 p.m. Game 2 is set for Saturday with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Ice swept the Saskatoon Blades in four straight games to win the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship.

They’re awaiting the winner of the Western Conference Championship between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kamloops Blazers. The T-Birds lead the playoff series three games to two with the potential clinching Game 6 scheduled for later on Monday.

