Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search continues for Barrie man wanted in July 2022 Peterborough shooting death

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 2:47 pm
Peterborough police continue to look for Eduardo Tito Silva in connection with a homicide in July 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police continue to look for Eduardo Tito Silva in connection with a homicide in July 2022.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police continue to search for a Barrie, Ont., man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Peterborough last July.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Police Service issued another statement seeking any information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Tito Silva, 34. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of Shawn Singh of Peterborough on July 2, 2022.

READ MORE2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with fatal July shooting of Peterborough, Ont. man

Singh, 37, was the second homicide victim of 2022 in the city. Police say on July 2 officers responded to a daytime shooting on Park Street North and found him with injuries. He later died in hospital, police reported.

Early in the investigation police said they did not believe the shooting was a random act.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022. Courtesy Jacquie Jeans

In September 2022, police said two people were arrested in the incident and second-degree murder and manslaughter charges were laid. Silva was also identified as a suspect.

“Silva is considered dangerous,” police stated Thursday. “Do not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend'
Peterborough police and Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating a violent weekend
Related News
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCanada-Wide WarrantWantedPeterborough shootingShawn SinghEduardo Tito SilvaPeterborough 2022 shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers