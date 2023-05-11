Search continues for Barrie man wanted in July 2022 Peterborough shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to search for a Barrie, Ont., man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Peterborough last July.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Police Service issued another statement seeking any information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Tito Silva, 34. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of Shawn Singh of Peterborough on July 2, 2022.

Singh, 37, was the second homicide victim of 2022 in the city. Police say on July 2 officers responded to a daytime shooting on Park Street North and found him with injuries. He later died in hospital, police reported.

Early in the investigation police said they did not believe the shooting was a random act.

Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022.

In September 2022, police said two people were arrested in the incident and second-degree murder and manslaughter charges were laid. Silva was also identified as a suspect.

“Silva is considered dangerous,” police stated Thursday. “Do not approach him and call law enforcement immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca