1 dead following daytime shooting on Park Street North in Peterborough: police

One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Peterborough on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, one person died of their injuries in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not released.

“It’s not considered an active shooter situation,” stated Sgt. Jeff Chartier on Saturday evening.

Police cordoned off the area south of Sherbrooke Street and were focusing on a home.

Chartier stated there would be an increased police presence in the area of Park and Sherbrooke streets as the investigation continues.

“Peterborough police understands that safety is a concern in our community,” he said.

No other details were provided.

Police ask that anyone with information call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

It’s the second fatal shooting on Park Street this year following an incident on April 21 that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital.

Police continue to investigate that shooting along with another on Park St. South on June 8 in which a man was found with gunshot wounds to his leg.

more to come