Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead following daytime shooting on Park Street North in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 8:08 am
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Peterborough on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, one person died of their injuries in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in downtown Cobourg, Ont.

“It’s not considered an active shooter situation,” stated Sgt. Jeff Chartier on Saturday evening.

Police cordoned off the area south of Sherbrooke Street and were focusing on a home.

Chartier stated there would be an increased police presence in the area of Park and Sherbrooke streets as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough police understands that safety is a concern in our community,” he said.

No other details were provided.

13
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
23
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
33
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Police ask that anyone with information call the service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second fatal shooting on Park Street this year following an incident on April 21 that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital.

Police continue to investigate that shooting along with another on Park St. South on June 8 in which a man was found with gunshot wounds to his leg.

more to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagFatal Shooting tagPeterborough crime tagPark Street tagPeterborough shooting tagRomaine Street tagPark Street Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers