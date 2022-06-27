1 dead after shooting in downtown Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Cobourg, Ont., Monday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service said in a news release that they were on scene investigating in the area of King and Division streets after having received reports of gunshots just after 10 a.m.

A male victim was rushed to Northumberland Hills Hospital where he died.

“The area has been locked down until further notice. Please avoid the area,” police said, while adding “this is not an active shooter situation.”

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.