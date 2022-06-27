Menu

Crime

1 dead after shooting in downtown Cobourg, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 12:22 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday. Austin Brettell / Global News

One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Cobourg, Ont., Monday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service said in a news release that they were on scene investigating in the area of King and Division streets after having received reports of gunshots just after 10 a.m.

Read more: Wanted Cobourg man found in possession of drugs, weapon: police

A male victim was rushed to Northumberland Hills Hospital where he died.

Trending Stories

“The area has been locked down until further notice. Please avoid the area,” police said, while adding “this is not an active shooter situation.”

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

