Wanted Cobourg man found in possession of drugs, weapon: police

Police say a wanted Cobourg man was arrested on Tuesday night in possession of drugs.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:35 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed recognized a man riding a bicycle on D’Arcy Street. He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant by the service.

The officer arrested the man and during the arrest, police say the officer located a small quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis and a prohibited knife.

A 35-year-old Cobourg man was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order and one count each of possession of illicit cannabis and a prohibited weapon.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing and remanded into custody with a court date on Friday, June 24, police said Thursday.

