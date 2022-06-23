Menu

Crime

Wanted Cobourg man found in possession of drugs, weapon: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 3:29 pm
The Cobourg Police Service says it located a wanted man who was found in possession of drugs and a weapon. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service says it located a wanted man who was found in possession of drugs and a weapon. Global News Peterborough file

Police say a wanted Cobourg man was arrested on Tuesday night in possession of drugs.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 11:35 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed recognized a man riding a bicycle on D’Arcy Street. He was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant by the service.

The officer arrested the man and during the arrest, police say the officer located a small quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis and a prohibited knife.

A 35-year-old Cobourg man was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order and one count each of possession of illicit cannabis and a prohibited weapon.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing and remanded into custody with a court date on Friday, June 24, police said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg Police Service begins body-worn camera program' Cobourg Police Service begins body-worn camera program
Cobourg Police Service begins body-worn camera program
