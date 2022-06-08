Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:42 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect after discovering a gunshot victim early June 8, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a shooting early Wednesday.

Peterborough police said officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his leg at around 1 a.m. in the area of Park Street South and Romaine Street. The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Read more: Peterborough shooting on Park Street now homicide investigation after 1 victim dies: police

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched the area, but a suspect was not located.

“There will continue to be police presence in the area as the investigation continues,” police said at around 10:20 a.m.

“Peterborough police believe that while there is no immediate threat to public safety and that it was not a random event, the service understands and acknowledges that safety is ongoing concern.”

Police say residents should report any suspicious activities or concerns. Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit stopcrimehere.ca to submit a tip online.

The last reported shooting in the city was on April 20 when one of two victims at a Park Street South residence died. Four suspects are wanted in that incident.

More to come

