Crime

2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with fatal July shooting of Peterborough, Ont. man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 9:59 pm
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. The victim was identified as Shawn Singh of Peterborough. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say one person died in hospital following a shooting on Park St. North on July 2, 2022. The victim was identified as Shawn Singh of Peterborough. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people have been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a third in connection to a fatal shooting in Peterborough in July.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation into the July 2 fatal shooting of Shawn Singh, 37, of Peterborough, Ont., led to search warrants being executed earlier this month and the arrests of two people.

Jack Monine, 27, of Peterborough, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with second-degree murder, accessory after the fact and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sept. 10.

Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police identified Shawn Singh of Peterborough as the victim of a shooting on July 2, 2022. Courtesy Jacquie Jeans

Rebecca Silva, 35, of Toronto, was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

She was held in custody and appeared in court later the day of her arrest.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Eduardo Tito Silva, 34, of Barrie. Police released a photo of Silva on Monday:

Police continue to search for 34-year-old Eduard Tito Silva of Barrie on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the homicide of Shawn Singh of Peterborough on July 2, 2022.
Police continue to search for 34-year-old Eduard Tito Silva of Barrie on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the homicide of Shawn Singh of Peterborough on July 2, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Singh was the second homicide victim of 2022 in the city after officers responded to the daytime shooting and found him with injuries. He later died in hospital. Police early in the investigation said they did not believe the shooting was a random act.

“The safety of the residents in our community is the number one priority of the Peterborough Police Service and we understand that safety is also a concern in our community,” police stated Monday.

“This has been a very active investigation for Peterborough Police over the past number of months and we thank the public for their patience over the course of the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

