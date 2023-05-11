Gas leak closes portion of Cambridge, forces school evacuation

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak forced a portion of downtown Cambridge, Ont., to be closed off Thursday morning as a school was also evacuated, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They said officers were called shortly after 8 a.m. about a gas leak in the area of Roxboro Road and Dundas Street North in Galt.

At around 9 a.m., police said on Twitter that they had closed a number of roads in the area. By around 10:30 a.m. the roads had reopened.

Police said the Cambridge Fire Department had conducted tests on gas levels in the area while Enbridge also turned off gas valves.

An investigation found that construction was to blame. Police say a backhoe struck a gas line in a project on Dundas Street.

In a release early Thursday afternoon, police said it was uncertain when the gas would be turned back on in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The leak forced the evacuation of Manchester Public School as students and staff were escorted out without any issues, according to police.

The Waterloo Region District School Board also announced that the school would be closed for the remainder of Thursday.