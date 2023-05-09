Menu

Fire

Province to host Tuesday night town hall for Alberta wildfire evacuees

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: 24K Albertans affected by evacuation orders'
Alberta wildfires: 24K Albertans affected by evacuation orders
WATCH: Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Blair provides a Tuesday update, saying there are 88 active wildfires across the province, 12 evacuation orders affecting about 24,000 people - a decrease of about 5,000 people from Monday. He clarified the supports provided by the government are cumulative, not consecutive.
The province is holding a tele-town hall meeting for wildfire evacuees Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to answer questions and connect residents to resources.

Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire gave an update on the wildfire situation Tuesday afternoon when they announced the meeting.

In addition to the province’s current state of emergency, there are 19 states of local emergency and two band council resolutions, said Colin Blair with AEMA.

There are 12 evacuation orders in place, as of Tuesday afternoon. Blair said there are roughly 24,000 evacuees at this time — a decrease from Monday’s 29,000 after Edson lifted its evacuation order Sunday.

Evacuees from Drayton Valley to Grande Prairie have been expressing frustrations about being evacuated, saying that the province has not been doing enough to fight the fires, especially in the early days. Many residents have stayed behind despite mandatory evacuation notices to help fight the fires on the ground.

Evacuees from across the province can call in to the meeting at 1-833-380-0691.

