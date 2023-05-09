‘Extreme heat wave’ in May has B.C. officials watching flooding and wildfire risk

Send this page to someone via email

With high temperatures expected across most of B.C. this week and into the weekend, the province says it is concerned about the impact of flooding and wildfires.

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon said at this time, the forecast models are projecting an extreme heat wave for this time of year.

Temperatures could range from five to 15 degrees above average for an entire week, from Thursday to Thursday, Gordon added.

This means low 30s in the Interior, through the Fraser Valley and in some areas away from the water in Metro Vancouver.

Gordon said while this is cooler than the 2021 heat dome temperatures, low 30s is very hot for early May and temperature records are expected to be broken.

A look at the Fraser Valley temperatures expected over the coming days. Global SkyTracker

A look at the Southern Interior temperatures expected over the coming days. Global SkyTracker

The provincial government is concerned about the risk these higher temperatures bring.

“At this time, our concern about elevated temperatures throughout British Columbia is its impact to flooding and wildfire conditions,” Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma told Global News Tuesday.

“If there is a risk to human health, we do have the ability to issue broadcast intrusive alerts but at this time, our concern about the elevated temperatures is its impact on snowmelt, which could increase flooding risk and its impact on wildfire risk as well.”

There are currently 53 fires burning in the province, with four considered wildfires of note, meaning they could pose a risk to communities or are very visible to surrounding communities.

All of them are located in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A ridge of high pressure can be seen stalled over the province. Global SkyTracker

Meanwhile, smoke from the wildfires raging in Alberta is causing poor air quality and bad visibility in northeastern B.C.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

Ma said the province does have the ability to open cooling centres if there are concerns about the heat and smoke and the impact on human health.

— with files from The Canadian Press