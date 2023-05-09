Menu

Fire

Out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County grows to 80 hectares

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 10:10 am
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter is shown in this file photo. Global News
Fire crews are continuing to battle a wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia’s Digby County, which remains out of control.

The fire in Hassett, near Weymouth, was around six to eight hectares in size as of Monday evening, but had grown to 80 hectares by Tuesday morning.

Department of Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Erin Lynch said in an email that 10 DNRR firefighters were on scene Tuesday morning and another 15 were travelling from elsewhere in the province. There are also members from four volunteer fire departments in the area helping out.

“DNRR has more personnel and resources on standby if required,” she said.

Lynch said the department was aware of some voluntary evacuations in the Hassett area on Tuesday, though there are no formal evacuation orders in place.

She said the province “strongly” encourages residents to check and follow the daily burn restrictions.

“Nova Scotians can do their part to prevent wildfire by being mindful around their homes and structures on their properties, ensuring enough clearance to reduce the risk of fire spread from forest to home,” she said.

The Havelock Wesleyan Church was being used as a command centre, and was accepting donations of food and water for firefighters.

