Environment

Crews battling wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 6:32 pm
Global News at 6 Halifax: May 8
WATCH: Global News at 6 Halifax from May 8, 2023.
Fire crews in Nova Scotia’s Digby County are fighting a wildfire that began Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the province said the fire, which is in the community of Hassett, N.S., is about six to eight hectares in size.

As of Monday evening, 10 Department of Natural Resources and Renewables fire crews and one helicopter remained on scene and were working on the fire. A second helicopter was en route.

Six fire departments with a combined 90 firefighters were also on scene.

The province said there are no formal evacuation orders from any of the provincial agencies. However, RCMP were restricting traffic to local vehicles only.

As well, some residents may have voluntarily vacated their homes.

