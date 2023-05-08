Guelph police trace blank cheque stolen in vehicle break-in to nab suspect

See more sharing options

A thief found something a little more valuable than loose change after breaking into a vehicle.

Police in Guelph, Ont., were called to a downtown apartment complex after a parked vehicle was found with its passenger window smashed.

Investigators say the break-in occurred overnight on Sept. 19, 2022.

Among the items taken from the vehicle was a blank cheque signed by the registered owner of the vehicle.

They say they were informed in January about the blank cheque that had been deposited to a bank account.

Investigators say a man filled out the cheque on Jan. 25th, deposited through an ATM on Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North on the 29th, and it cleared the next day on the 30th.

Last Thursday, police located a man in the downtown core around 4:44 p.m. and made an arrest.

A 77-year-old from Guelph is charged with uttering a forged document, fraud, and making a document without authority.

He is due back in court on July 11.