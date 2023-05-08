‘Unruly behaviour and altercations’ lead to arrests at Canada’s Wonderland on opening weekend

Send this page to someone via email

“Unruly behaviour and altercations” led to several arrests at Canada’s Wonderland during its opening weekend.

A statement from the amusement park located in Vaughan said that on Saturday, “a number of guests” were removed from the park.

“Park security and on-site York Region police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made,” the statement said.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

The 2023 season at Canada’s Wonderland kicked off on Friday.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle confirmed officers responded to a few different calls in the area of Canada’s Wonderland between Thursday and Monday, none of which were connected to each other.

One of the incidents was a robbery where an arrest was made, Nicolle said.

The rest of the incidents were minor disputes between individuals known to each other, she said.

Canada’s Wonderland encouraged guests to report any suspicious activity to staff, security, or by calling 905-832-7535.