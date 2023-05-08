Global News to co-host Alberta leadership debate on May 18

Send this page to someone via email

With the Alberta election already underway, Global News will be co-hosting a special live leadership debate with CTV News on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

United Conservative leader Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley will be taking the podium to dive into issues that are important to Albertans this election.

The debate will be moderated by Global Edmonton’s Scott Roberts and CTV News’ Erin Isfeld and will be televised live on Global TV, CTV, CBC and CityNews across Alberta, along with a live stream on Postmedia.

The debate can also be viewed live on Global News’ Youtube page, the Global News website, and the Global TV app. It can also be listened to on 630 CHED, QR Calgary and 880 Edmonton.

The debate will be part of Global’s non-stop reporting and analysis of the election at Decision Alberta, and the network’s multi-platform coverage will be available on TV at Global Calgary, Global Edmonton and Global Lethbridge. Political coverage will also be available on QR Calgary, 630 CHED and 880 Edmonton as well as streaming on the Global News website and Global TV app.

For more information about the Alberta provincial election, visit the Alberta Elections 2023 page.