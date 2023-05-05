Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Do our best to rebuild’: Beloved heritage barn burns down in Ladysmith, B.C.

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 6:44 pm
A beloved 1920 heritage barn burned to the ground at Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, B.C. on Mon. May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A beloved 1920 heritage barn burned to the ground at Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith, B.C. on Mon. May 1, 2023. Facebook/Yellow Point Farms
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved heritage barn in Ladysmith, B.C., that was destroyed in a fire on Monday night.

No people or animals were harmed in the blaze at Yellow Point Farms, but the building was more than a century old, and a sought-after venue for weddings and community events.

“Neighbours grew up playing in it as little kids,” farm co-owner Justin Dault told Global News. “So it was not just a big loss for us, it as a big loss for our community as well.”

While the barn was insured, he confirms, the building is irreplaceable.

Click to play video: 'Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization'
Suspect set fire behind Surrey charitable organization

Nevertheless, the community has rallied to keep the farm afloat, replacing most of what was stored in the barn — tools, equipment, animal feed and more — in less than a week.

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family has already raised surpassed its goal of $20,000.

Yellow Point Farms produces fresh fruits and vegetables, local pastured meats, honey, wool products and tea, and welcomes visitors to pet its goats, sheep, mini donkeys, mini horses, and kunekune pigs.

“Right now, we’re just concerned about being set up for blueberry season – and for all of the other stuff we have coming up on the farm,” Dault said.

Trending Now

“So, we just kind of need to get geared up and ready for that.”

Click to play video: 'Puppies rescued from burning building in Surrey'
Puppies rescued from burning building in Surrey

The cause of fire is unknown, but Dault said Yellow Point Farms is not giving up.

“We will do our best to rebuild and we won’t get knocked down by this and we will do our best to get back up,” he said. “We’re fighters.”

Story continues below advertisement

– with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

More on Canada
Yellow Point FarmsLadysmith barnLadysmith barn burnsLadysmith barn fireLadysmith heritage barnNanaimo barn fireYellow Point Farms barn fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers