‘Do our best to rebuild’: Beloved heritage barn burns down in Ladysmith, B.C.

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved heritage barn in Ladysmith, B.C., that was destroyed in a fire on Monday night.

No people or animals were harmed in the blaze at Yellow Point Farms, but the building was more than a century old, and a sought-after venue for weddings and community events.

“Neighbours grew up playing in it as little kids,” farm co-owner Justin Dault told Global News. “So it was not just a big loss for us, it as a big loss for our community as well.”

While the barn was insured, he confirms, the building is irreplaceable.

Nevertheless, the community has rallied to keep the farm afloat, replacing most of what was stored in the barn — tools, equipment, animal feed and more — in less than a week.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family has already raised surpassed its goal of $20,000.

Yellow Point Farms produces fresh fruits and vegetables, local pastured meats, honey, wool products and tea, and welcomes visitors to pet its goats, sheep, mini donkeys, mini horses, and kunekune pigs.

“Right now, we’re just concerned about being set up for blueberry season – and for all of the other stuff we have coming up on the farm,” Dault said.

“So, we just kind of need to get geared up and ready for that.”

The cause of fire is unknown, but Dault said Yellow Point Farms is not giving up.

“We will do our best to rebuild and we won’t get knocked down by this and we will do our best to get back up,” he said. “We’re fighters.”

– with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey