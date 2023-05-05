Menu

Canada

Ontario offers $10K grants to religious, cultural institutions for anti-hate measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 10:53 am
Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michael Ford is sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, Michael Ford is sworn in at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Religious groups and cultural and Indigenous communities in Ontario will soon be able to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to protect their facilities from hate-motivated crimes.

Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford announced today that the province would spend $25.5 million over two years on a new anti-hate security and prevention grant.

He says no Ontarian should live in fear that they will be targeted because of their background, who they love or how they worship.

The government says there were more than 1,500 police-reported hate crimes in Ontario in 2021 and Indigenous, Black, Muslim, Jewish and LGBTQ communities have been the most targeted groups in recent years.

Applications for the new grant are set to open this summer and eligible organizations include those representing religious and spiritual communities, Indigenous organizations, and cultural groups such as those representing the LGBTQ community.

The government says the grants can go toward building upgrades, enhancing locks, installing cameras, training staff, completing security assessments, cybersecurity measures, repairs, and hiring short-term security staff.

