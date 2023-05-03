SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. Floods: Conditions in Interior expected to deteriorate in coming days

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 8:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials closely monitoring Okanagan Lake levels'
B.C. officials closely monitoring Okanagan Lake levels
WATCH: Officials in the South Okanagan are closely monitoring river and lake levels. Taya Fast reports there are currently no concerns with Okanagan Lake but that can change quickly.
Flood conditions in B.C.’s Interior are expected to get worse in the coming days.

That’s according to the province’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, which said on Wednesday afternoon that hot weather and accelerating snowmelt will continue through to Friday, followed by heavy rainfall.

The rain is expected to fall late Friday and throughout Saturday, and moderate flooding areas are expected to expand, particularly in the Central Interior and Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Flooding concerns rise around the Okanagan as creeks swell'
Flooding concerns rise around the Okanagan as creeks swell

The ministry says, based on forecasts from the River Forecast Centre, conditions in areas that are currently flooding, including Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory, are expected to deteriorate over the coming days.

“Moderate flooding is likely in Grand Forks starting on Friday,” said the ministry. “Into the weekend, significant flood hazard is expected throughout small and medium-sized watersheds in the Central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary and southern Kootenays.”

The province says people in affected regions should take precautions, including having a household plan, putting together emergency kits and connecting with neighbours.

Click to play video: 'North Westside Road dealing with increased creek flow'
North Westside Road dealing with increased creek flow

In B.C., the levels of warnings and advisories for flood risk are:

High streamflow advisory

  • River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.
  • Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Flood watch

  • River levels are rising and may overflow.

Flood warning.

  • River levels have flooded or will flood imminently.
Click to play video: 'Whiteman’s Creek bursts its banks'
Whiteman’s Creek bursts its banks

In related news, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for possible flooding near Grand Forks.

The alert, sent out on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., was for South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks. In all, the alert affects 18 properties.

“This evacuation alert is in place to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary,” said the regional district.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order. However, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

More information about EmergencyInfoBC is available online.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires'
B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires
