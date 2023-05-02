Gateway Casinos begins phased reopening of Ontario locations after cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is slowly reopening its Ontario locations after a cyberattack resulted in a two-week shutdown of its IT systems.

Its physical and virtual locations had been closed since Sunday, April 16. However, Casino Rama Resort’s Hotel, Spa, Weirs restaurant and St. Germain’s restaurant in Orillia remained open.

On Saturday, Gateway announced that a phased re-opening of its 14 Ontario properties would begin with Gateway Casinos Innisfil that same day.

Gateway Casinos London and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach have since joined the Innisfil location in reopening. The exact reopening dates for the remaining locations were not provided, but Gateway said they would be in “the coming days.”

It is also still unknown whether personal information was compromised in the attack, Gateway said.

“While this has been an unfortunate incident we will continue to work with our third party experts to determine the impacts to personal information, if any, and will keep you updated as we resolve this cyber incident.”

According to its website, Gateway is “one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada.”

It has 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and another two in Edmonton, Alberta. Its locations outside of Ontario were not impacted.