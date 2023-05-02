Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gateway Casinos begins phased reopening of Ontario locations after cyberattack

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 9:43 am
Electronic table games and slot machines. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is slowly reopening its Ontario locations after a cyberattack resulted in a two-week shutdown of its IT systems.

Its physical and virtual locations had been closed since Sunday, April 16. However, Casino Rama Resort’s Hotel, Spa, Weirs restaurant and St. Germain’s restaurant in Orillia remained open.

On Saturday, Gateway announced that a phased re-opening of its 14 Ontario properties would begin with Gateway Casinos Innisfil that same day.

Gateway Casinos London and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach have since joined the Innisfil location in reopening. The exact reopening dates for the remaining locations were not provided, but Gateway said they would be in “the coming days.”

It is also still unknown whether personal information was compromised in the attack, Gateway said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“While this has been an unfortunate incident we will continue to work with our third party experts to determine the impacts to personal information, if any, and will keep you updated as we resolve this cyber incident.”

According to its website, Gateway is “one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada.”

It has 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and another two in Edmonton, Alberta. Its locations outside of Ontario were not impacted.

More on Canada
GamblingCyberattackwestern fairGateway CasinosCasino Ramagateway casinos and entertainmentcasino closedcasino cyberattackcasino it systems downontario casinos closed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers