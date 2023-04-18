Menu

Consumer

Cyberattack prompts closure of Gateway Casinos locations in Ontario

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:49 am
Electronic table games and slot machines. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment confirmed Monday evening that the “system-wide malfunction” first reported just after noon on Sunday is due to a “cyber security incident.”

Its physical and virtual locations remain closed Tuesday, including its location at the Western Fair District in London, Ont. However, Casino Rama Resort’s Hotel, Spa, Weirs restaurant and St. Germain’s restaurant in Orillia remain open.

Read more: How police in Canada helped the FBI in crackdown on the stolen data market

“We have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help us restore the IT environment,” Gateway said in a statement.

“At this point, we do not have any information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data. However, we are in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator of the incident.”

The casino said it closed its operations in Ontario after discovering the “cyber security incident” over the weekend. A customer service representative was unable to provide an estimate of when the closure was expected to end.

Read more: Cyberattack knocks out Hydro-Québec’s website, mobile app

According to its website, Gateway is “one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada.”

It has 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and another two in Edmonton, Alberta. Its locations outside of Ontario are operating as usual.

Cyberattack cyber security gateway gateway casinos closed gateway closed ontario gateway it systems down ontario casinos closed cyberattack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

