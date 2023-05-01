Drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Marmora area: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Whitby, Ont., man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake east of Peterborough on Monday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation members of the OPP’s community street crime unit and Peterborough County OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Mamora area.

Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine and other opioids along with drug-related items and approximately $4,800 in cash from the vehicle.

A 55-year-old Whitby man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

He was will in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on May 2, OPP said.