Drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Marmora area: Central Hastings OPP

A Whitby, Ont., man faces drug trafficking and other charges following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake east of Peterborough on Monday.
According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation members of the OPP’s community street crime unit and Peterborough County OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Mamora area.
Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine and other opioids along with drug-related items and approximately $4,800 in cash from the vehicle.
A 55-year-old Whitby man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and driving while under suspension.
He was will in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on May 2, OPP said.
- ‘I apologize to everyone,’ Ontario man says at sentencing for throwing gravel at prime minister
- Suspect wanted for murder of man refereeing Toronto soccer game tops Canada’s most wanted list
- ‘Zero leads’: Shooter vanishes after killing 5 neighbours, say Texas police
- 2nd man arrested in shooting with ties to organized crime: Quebec police
Comments