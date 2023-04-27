OPP seize loaded firearms, weapons, drugs during traffic stop in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man faces firearm and drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle swerving while travelling on Lansdowne Street.

The investigation led officers to seize two loaded firearms, a rifle, multiple edged weapons, a stun gun, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A 47-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, three counts of knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm; two counts each of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine) and tampering with a serial number of a firearm; and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of a firearms regulation (storing firearm or restricted weapon) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, OPP said.