Crime

OPP seize loaded firearms, weapons, drugs during traffic stop in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 2:57 pm
Weapons and drugs seized during a traffic stop in Peterborough on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Weapons and drugs seized during a traffic stop in Peterborough on April 25, 2023. Peterborough County OPP
A Toronto man faces firearm and drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle swerving while travelling on Lansdowne Street.

Read more: 2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized at Peterborough residence, police say

The investigation led officers to seize two loaded firearms, a rifle, multiple edged weapons, a stun gun, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A 47-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, three counts of knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm; two counts each of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid, cocaine) and tampering with a serial number of a firearm; and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of a firearms regulation (storing firearm or restricted weapon) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (other drugs).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Phase 1 of firearms buyback program leaves gun retailers in limbo'
Phase 1 of firearms buyback program leaves gun retailers in limbo
Drug TraffickingOpioidsFirearmPeterborough County OPPWeaponsLoaded FirearmPeterborough weapons
