Canada

Business booming for Toronto bars as Maple Leafs advance in playoffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 1:53 pm
Bar owners in Toronto say they’re anticipating jubilant crowds as the Toronto Maple Leafs begin their second-round NHL playoff series against Florida on Tuesday.

Christopher Murie, the owner of The Dizzy Pub, says business has been booming since the playoffs began.

Murie says there was an explosion of excitement when the Leafs clinched their first playoff-series victory in 19 years on Saturday, and he expects fans to be buzzing as the second round begins on home ice against the Florida Panthers.

Igor Medvetsky, the owner The Right Wing Sports Pub, says he has been turning away dozens of customers on game nights because of how busy his bar has been.

Toronto police say there will be more officers patrolling the streets because of large crowds on game days, with road closures planned.

The Leafs will host Game 1 and Thursday’s Game 2 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before the series shifts to Florida.

TorontoNHL PlayoffsMaple LeafsLeafsflorida panthersToronto BusinessesLeafs playoffsleafs panthersbusinesses leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

