Canada

Panthers restrict ticket sales to U.S. residents for home games against Maple Leafs

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 10:00 am
Maple Leafs fans planning to attend the team’s road games in the upcoming second-round NHL playoff series against Florida may find themselves shut out of ticket options.

The Panthers are restricting ticket sales for Games 3 and 4 to American residents.

It wasn’t clear why the restriction was in place but the Maple Leafs do have a fan base that travels well, particularly in the Snowbird-heavy Sunshine State. Tickets were set to go on sale later Monday.

Under an ‘Important Event Info’ listing on the Ticketmaster website linked to the Panthers’ site, a tab outlines sales requirements.

“FLA Live Arena is located in Sunrise, Florida. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of the United States. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of the United States will be cancelled without notice and refunds given,” it read.

Messages left with the Panthers and the NHL were not immediately returned. Dates for the Florida home games _ which would include Game 6 if the best-of-seven series lasts that long _ have not been announced.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Game 2 will be played Thursday in Toronto before the series shifts to Florida.

The Edmonton Oilers, the other Canadian NHL team remaining in the post-season, were set to begin their second-round series Wednesday in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.

No restrictions appeared to be in place on Canadian ticket purchases for games at T-Mobile Arena.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

