Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators to play neutral-site games in Sweden next season

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild will play a series of games in Stockholm, Sweden next season, the National Hockey League announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will feature the four teams in a slate of four regular-season games to be played Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena.

Each team will play two games.

The NHL has staged 38 NHL regular-season games outside of North America, including 32 in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden.

The trip will mark the first time the Maple Leafs have ever ventured outside North America for a regular-season game.

The event will be the second time that both the Red Wings and Wild have travelled abroad to play regular-season games, and the third such trip for the Senators.

Story continues below advertisement