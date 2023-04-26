Menu

Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators to play neutral-site games in Sweden next season

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 9:48 am
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild will play a series of games in Stockholm, Sweden next season, the National Hockey League announced on Wednesday.

The 2023 NHL Global Series will feature the four teams in a slate of four regular-season games to be played Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena.

Each team will play two games.

The NHL has staged 38 NHL regular-season games outside of North America, including 32 in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden.

The trip will mark the first time the Maple Leafs have ever ventured outside North America for a regular-season game.

The event will be the second time that both the Red Wings and Wild have travelled abroad to play regular-season games, and the third such trip for the Senators.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

