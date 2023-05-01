Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto tailgate zones to be expanded as Maple Leafs set to face Florida Panthers

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:08 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be expanding the tailgates at so “even more fans can safely rally in support” of the team together.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) made the announcement on Monday, ahead of the team’s first game against the Florida Panthers.

The Leafs advanced to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The team will now face the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Game 7 on Sunday.

Game 1 of the matchup is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena.

According to the MLSE, the Maple Leafs tailgates will be expanding to include an additional viewing zone which will allow “more Maple Leafs fans to catch the excitement of both home and away games in Maple Leafs Square.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The extension will run along Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street. Existing food and beverage retailers who operate in this zone will continue to be open to fans in attendance with alcohol service limited to licensed retailers on their property,” a news release read.

MLSE said there will also be two additional big screens.

The MLSE says the tailgate will be expanded as the Leafs move on to round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. View image in full screen
The MLSE says the tailgate will be expanded as the Leafs move on to round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. MLSE / Handout

Those wishing to cheer the team on from the tailgate zones will need to register for a mobile pass on the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Trending Now

The MLSE said the passes become available at 1 p.m. ET the day prior to each game.

“Each fan can register for a maximum of four passes per game,” the release read. More information can be found online.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Toronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsflorida panthersRound 2Leafs playoffsleafs panthersMaple Leaf Gardenmaple leafs florida panthersleafs tailgate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers