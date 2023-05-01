Toronto tailgate zones to be expanded as Maple Leafs set to face Florida Panthers

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be expanding the tailgates at so “even more fans can safely rally in support” of the team together.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) made the announcement on Monday, ahead of the team’s first game against the Florida Panthers.

The Leafs advanced to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The team will now face the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Game 7 on Sunday.

Game 1 of the matchup is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena.

According to the MLSE, the Maple Leafs tailgates will be expanding to include an additional viewing zone which will allow “more Maple Leafs fans to catch the excitement of both home and away games in Maple Leafs Square.”

“The extension will run along Bremner Boulevard from York Street to Lower Simcoe Street. Existing food and beverage retailers who operate in this zone will continue to be open to fans in attendance with alcohol service limited to licensed retailers on their property,” a news release read.

MLSE said there will also be two additional big screens.

View image in full screen The MLSE says the tailgate will be expanded as the Leafs move on to round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. MLSE / Handout

Those wishing to cheer the team on from the tailgate zones will need to register for a mobile pass on the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

The MLSE said the passes become available at 1 p.m. ET the day prior to each game.

“Each fan can register for a maximum of four passes per game,” the release read. More information can be found online.