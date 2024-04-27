New contentious community safety by-law coming into effect in May in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kingston is finally ready to implement the new Community Standards By-Law, set to take effect on May 1.

Behaviours that are a nuisance, according to the city, ranging from public intoxication to outright disruption are targeted with the new measures, with fines imposed for violations.

At a city council meeting in November last year, councillors heard from delegations who cited safety concerns for businesses and workers, mostly in the downtown core.

Cheryl Walker is the owner of Cloth Clothing on Princess Street downtown. She echoed sentiments of unsafe conditions felt by her customers and fellow business owners.

“The yelling and the screaming is probably the worst and it really scares a lot of people. My customers, a lot of them are elderly ladies, they don’t want to see that,” she said.

According to Walker, business owners in downtown Princess Street connect with each other and law enforcement using an app called GroupMe, especially when a situation arises.

Fines imposed as part of the by-law range from a minimum of $500 to $100,000, along with additional fines specified according to the type of offence. Things like public urination or loitering can set someone back an additional $200.

Brock Grue, a manager at UBreakIFix in downtown Kingston, says while the approach is good, it makes it difficult for people who violate the law to turn their lives around.

“Throwing fines at them that they can’t pay, that’ll just throw them into debt collection…and make it impossible for them to get off the streets,” he said. “The punishment doesn’t make any sense.”

A survey conducted this year involved interviews with workers and business owners about safety. A total of 113 respondents were surveyed.

“We asked ourselves what’s really happening. What, and in whose name these fearful statements are being put out, what’s their experience,” said Jamie Swift, one of the residents who bought the idea together.

Another resident involved in the process said she’s lived in the downtown core for a number years. When it comes to safety, she noted, it hasn’t been bad enough to warrant such a response.

“I’m concerned that the Kingston city council simply looks mean when they do something like this,” said Dawn Clarke. “Their actions… are not based on any research, logic, or clear-thinking.”

Of the 113 who were surveyed, more than two-thirds said they feel safe coming and going from work downtown. Three quarters said they feel safe working downtown.

The city said provided an emailed statement on Friday, stating the by-law came into being as a result of public consultation and discussion.