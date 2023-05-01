Teen arrested following stabbing on Donegal Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Donegal and McDonnel streets where they located a youth with stab wounds outside a residence.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search of the area failed to locate a suspect.

However, police say their investigation led to the arrest on Sunday of a 16-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.