Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested following stabbing on Donegal Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 11:10 am
Click to play video: '1 sent to hospital following stabbing in Peterborough'
1 sent to hospital following stabbing in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing on Donegal Street in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the city on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Donegal and McDonnel streets where they located a youth with stab wounds outside a residence.

Read more: Stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

Police say the 17-year-old boy was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search of the area failed to locate a suspect.

Trending Now

However, police say their investigation led to the arrest on Sunday of a 16-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous person and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

More on Crime
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimepeterborough stabbingDonegal StreetDonegal Street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers