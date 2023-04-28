Stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a stabbing on Donegal Street, south of McDonnel Street.

An ambulance transported one person to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre as one police cruiser followed.

A number of cruisers remain at the scene as officers were seen canvassing the area, including one on a bicycle.

.@PtboPolice remain on scene of a reported stabbing on Donegal Street south of McDonnel. One person is in care of @PtboParamedics and has been transported to hospital. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ITZw7hCjc3 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 28, 2023

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or whether an arrest has been made.

More to come.