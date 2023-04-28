Stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a stabbing on Donegal Street, south of McDonnel Street.
An ambulance transported one person to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre as one police cruiser followed.
A number of cruisers remain at the scene as officers were seen canvassing the area, including one on a bicycle.
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or whether an arrest has been made.
More to come.
