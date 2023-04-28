Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 5:58 pm
Click to play video: '1 sent to hospital following stabbing in Peterborough'
1 sent to hospital following stabbing in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing on Donegal Street in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a stabbing on Donegal Street, south of McDonnel Street.

An ambulance transported one person to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre as one police cruiser followed.

A number of cruisers remain at the scene as officers were seen canvassing the area, including one on a bicycle.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or whether an arrest has been made.

Trending Now

More to come.

More on Crime
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimepeterborough stabbingDonegal StreetDongeal Street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers