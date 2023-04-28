Road construction season begins as city announces road closures

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023 road construction season is about to get underway and the city is warning drivers of upcoming road closures.

Stafford Street between Pembina Highway and Grant Avenue will close Monday until October 20.

And Johnson Avenue West between Henderson Highway and Levis Street beginning Monday until September 15.

Both stretches will have the roads and sidewalks repaired, along with improvements to drainage and traffic signals.

Councillor Janice Lukes says it will be another record construction year, and says it might be frustrating for drivers at times.

According to the city’s 2023 budget, $155.8 million is going to regional and local road renewals in 2023, up from $136.9 million in 2022.

She says not only are roads getting fixed, but more trees will be planted, and changes are coming to water and sewer systems.

‘When you have these big price tags, a lot of it is water and sewer,” Lukes said. “We need to move to the separated water and sewer systems and currently a lot of them are combined.”

One of the biggest projects set for this year will be eastbound Broadway from Osborne to Main Street.

Parts of Watt Street, Selkirk Avenue, Archibald Street, McPhillips Street, Pandora Avenue and Warde Avenue are all slated for construction as well.

Last month, the province announced it would give $7.5 million to the city to help with road projects.