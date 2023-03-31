Road repairs in Winnipeg part of latest announcement by Manitoba government

Send this page to someone via email

With winter weather winding down, more money is being put into repairing roads and potholes throughout Winnipeg.

At a March 31 press conference, the Manitoba government announced it would provide $7.5 million to the city for projects aimed at improving roads now showing visible signs of wear and tear.

Chris Lorenc, president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, said the province’s move couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It comes at a time, the advent of spring, where our roads will show the wear and tear that age brings with it,” Lorenc said.

Lorenc said construction crews will be able to start work earlier in the construction season due to the funding. Such work, he added, will prevent further decay of roads and mitigate damage to vehicles.

0:30 Road construction season in Winnipeg

Good roads are crucial, Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith said during the press conference, and are vital to economic growth and development across the region.

Winnipeg deputy mayor Janice Lukes echoed the sentiment. “I look forward to seeing these next steps and moving quickly so we can ensure this funding is going to support the reconstruction, rehabilitation and preservation of roads where it is needed most,” she said.

City council will come up with a list of possible locations where funding for repairs is a priority.

Aside from Friday’s investment, the province previously announced a $23.4-million increase in infrastructure funding to all municipalities. The funding, through the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund, supports 137 municipalities in efforts to maintain healthy, sustainable communities.