Canada

Road repairs in Winnipeg part of latest announcement by Manitoba government

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg city councillor discusses efficacy of city’s pothole statistics ahead of spring 2023'
Winnipeg city councillor discusses efficacy of city’s pothole statistics ahead of spring 2023
South Winnipeg and St. Nobert City Councillor Janice Lukes discussed the effectiveness of 2022's municipal pothole strategy on Friday. Lukes said the number of potholes appearing between January and March 2022 was approximately 17,500, compared to the estimated 15,000 appearing on city roads during the same three-month period heading into spring 2023. She added weather played a role in 2022's pothole campaign, being the wettest spring on record.
With winter weather winding down, more money is being put into repairing roads and potholes throughout Winnipeg.

At a March 31 press conference, the Manitoba government announced it would provide $7.5 million to the city for projects aimed at improving roads now showing visible signs of wear and tear.

Chris Lorenc, president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, said the province’s move couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It comes at a time, the advent of spring, where our roads will show the wear and tear that age brings with it,” Lorenc said.

Read more: CAA Manitoba launches ‘Worst Roads’ campaign for 2023

Lorenc said construction crews will be able to start work earlier in the construction season due to the funding. Such work, he added, will prevent further decay of roads and mitigate damage to vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Road construction season in Winnipeg'
Road construction season in Winnipeg

Good roads are crucial, Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith said during the press conference, and are vital to economic growth and development across the region.

Winnipeg deputy mayor Janice Lukes echoed the sentiment. “I look forward to seeing these next steps and moving quickly so we can ensure this funding is going to support the reconstruction, rehabilitation and preservation of roads where it is needed most,” she said.

Read more: Investment, long-term planning needed for Winnipeg roads, infrastructure: advocates

City council will come up with a list of possible locations where funding for repairs is a priority.

Aside from Friday’s investment, the province previously announced a $23.4-million increase in infrastructure funding to all municipalities. The funding, through the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund, supports 137 municipalities in efforts to maintain healthy, sustainable communities.

