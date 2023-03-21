CAA Manitoba launches ‘Worst Roads’ campaign for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Is your street full of potholes? Do you drive down a poorly maintained road on your daily commute? CAA Manitoba wants to know.

The organization is launching its annual Worst Roads campaign, giving Manitobans the opportunity to nominate roads for the dubious honour.

And while potholes are the most common pet peeve among drivers in the province, CAA Manitoba president Tim Scott said selecting a ‘worst road’ is based on much more than just annoying bumps — with problems like poor traffic signal timing, congestion, and a lack of sidewalks or bike paths among issues that could be considered.

“No matter how Manitobans use their roads, they should be able to do it safely, meaning we need to consider all road infrastructure and traffic issues,” he said.

“Provincial Road 307 in Whiteshell Provincial Park was voted the worst road in 2022. It earned the top spot due to constant winter heaving, poor patching and its tendency to flood nearly every spring.

“The road was underwater for weeks last year, including when it was announced the ‘winner.'”

Other roads that received high vote counts in 2022 included Saskatchewan Avenue and Waller Avenue in Winnipeg, PTH 34 in Pilot Mount and 18th Street in Brandon.

Manitobans can cast their votes at the CAA Worst Roads website. Nominations run until April 11.

“We need your votes because CAA uses the results of the campaign to advocate to government for permanent and dedicated funding from both the provincial and federal levels of government,” CAA’s Teresa Di Felice said at the campaign launch Tuesday.

“To help municipalities plan, repair, rehabilitate and restore roads and bridges in their communities.”