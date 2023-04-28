Vacant English Montreal School Board building to become home for adults with autism

Send this page to someone via email

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) and the Autism House non-profit organization have come to an agreement to convert an abandoned building in Montreal’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood into a home for young adults living with autism.

“This is how we build a a healthier community with a brighter and healthier beginning,” said Autism House board member Steve Atme, who himself is on the spectrum.

Autism is being diagnosed more and more in Canada, and finding support can be hard at all ages.

The spectrum disorder ranges in severity. Some people with severe autism require constant care and supportive housing. Adults with low to moderate autism are typically able to live independently.

The transition to adulthood can be particularly difficult, as those who struggle to become independent have a hard time finding safe, affordable places to live on their own.

“They have these second thoughts about the ‘what ifs’ because of stereotypical reasons, which shouldn’t be the case,” Atme explained.

He is among those taking part in the ambitious new effort to make becoming autonomous a whole lot easier. After a $4-million renovation, the vacant building will house 20 studio apartments where young adults can stay and get support as they learn to be independent.

“Young adults are going to be able to spend two to three years to experience what autonomy means, what living in a studio on your own means — getting up in the morning on your own, wondering what you’re going to make for breakfast,” said Xavier Herve, president of the non-profit.

“You need to prove to yourself and to your family that you can be autonomous.”

Herve and his wife Rosemary Maratta, an occupational therapist, have been working on the project for five years.

“I wish we had had something like that,” Atme said of his own upbringing while dealing with autism. As a child he had difficulty speaking and understanding instructions. As an adult, he’s a filmmaker, musician and motivational speaker.

For Herve and Maratta, bringing those living on the spectrum directly into the process was crucial.

“Our time and expertise as board members is the least we can do to contribute to the benefit of our children who are growing up in a society that may be accepting of autism today, but still lacks the inclusion and basic needs,” said May Al Othman, another Autism House board member who is on the spectrum.

She said people with autism have the ability to become independent, they just need to get the right support.

Autism House will lease the building from the English Montreal School Board.

“Obviously we loved it from the very beginning, so of course we gave the go ahead,” explained English Montreal School Board Chair Joe Ortona.

Herve sees the new residence as something similar to a student residence.

“Autistic adults are like students. They make the same income as students. Our young adults in this transition platform will be paying rent. They are paying market rent for a studio,” he explained.

Walls will be removed, and the entire building will be completely gutted.

Herve estimates the renovations will cost $4 million and will take a few years.

The non-profit initiative is made possible with funding from a mortgage, foundations, and through the kindness of volunteers.

“It makes you feel good about getting up in the morning when people care,” said Herve.

He hopes the home becomes proof that something like this can work, and sparks similar projects elsewhere.