SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal-area teen author considers being affected by autism a ‘blessing’

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal teen author considers her autism a ‘blessing’'
Montreal teen author considers her autism a ‘blessing’
WATCH: April is World Autism Month, an opportunity to improve awareness surrounding autism as well as celebrating differences. One student at a school south of Montreal is breaking stigmas and gaining admiration. Annabel Adewuni has published her first book and proves that people can achieve a great deal, despite their challenges. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

April is World Autism Month and one multitalented student at Howard S. Billings High School in Chateauguay, Que., is doing what she can to tackle stigmas around the condition.

She wrote a children’s book about a robot named Robin who has autism.

“I want people to understand autism more that it’s not just a disorder, it’s a blessing,” 16 year-old Annabel Adewunmi told Global News.

The book is personal in that she sees aspects of herself in the character, because she’s is autistic, something she says has been a challenge.

“Sometimes, yes,” she said.  People will says that, ‘Oh Annabel is not really the smartest,’ or ‘Annabel is really weird,’ or like ‘she’s dumb’ and stuff, and it makes me feel really sad.”

Read more: Vancouver-produced film breaks boundaries, sheds light on family life with autism

Story continues below advertisement

The book, Our Brother Robin, is a pushback against that.

She’s also trying to make a point, stressing that having autism has been mostly positive for her.

“It’s been amazing for me because I’ve brought so many good things in life,” she laughed, pointing to her numerous achievements.

Our Brother Robin is her first published book and is available on Amazon, but she has more than 30 manuscripts.

More on Canada

“Oh I would say she started writing around 7 or 8 (years old),” her mother, Iyeghewu Omorodion, said.

Trending Now

She also illustrates all of her stories.

Read more: Parents of adults with severe autism say they’re ‘terrified’ for their kids’ futures

On top of that, the teen sings and performs in school theatre productions and, according to Omorodion, her daughter has always had numerous interests.

“A lot,” she laughed.  “She told me, ‘I want to be a singer, an actress, an author.’  So I said, don’t worry, you can be anything you want. Just one at a time.

Starting Thursday she will begin a book tour of New Frontiers School Board elementary schools to read from her new book.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s going to present at seven in Autism Awareness Month, and we’ve had requests from schools in Montreal,” explained teacher Katrina Valade who’s organizing the tour.

Adewunmi already has ideas for other books.

EducationAutismGlobal Montreal At 5:30autism awarenessTeen AuthorMontreal TeenAbabbel AdewuniAuthor With AutismAutism Blessing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers