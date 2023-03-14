Menu

Canada

Parents of adults with severe autism say they’re ‘terrified’ for their kids’ futures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 1:22 pm
Andrew Kavchak and his son Steven pose for a photo on the sofa in their home in Ottawa, Friday, March 3, 2023. Kavchak, 60, a former federal public servant, retired to provide care for his son Steven, 22, who lives with autism spectrum disorder. Kavchak was told the wait-list for his son Steven to enter a group home would be 10 years long. View image in full screen
Andrew Kavchak and his son Steven pose for a photo on the sofa in their home in Ottawa, Friday, March 3, 2023. Kavchak, 60, a former federal public servant, retired to provide care for his son Steven, 22, who lives with autism spectrum disorder. Kavchak was told the wait-list for his son Steven to enter a group home would be 10 years long. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Andrew Kavchak says he’s been waiting for four years to find a group home placement for his 22-year-old son, Steven, who has severe autism.

He’s been told the wait could be as long as a decade.

Kavchak is one of many advocates who say the province lacks the proper support for adults with severe disabilities, and the parents who care for them.

Long waits and strict eligibility criteria have left some families struggling with a patchwork of programs and supports but lacking the care they really need.

Christine Berridge’s oldest son turned 18 last fall, and has been deemed ineligible for most of the programs he needs, leaving her “terrified” for his future.

A spokesperson for the provincial minister of children, community and social services did not respond to questions about program eligibility and wait lists.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

