Loto-Québec winner donating $7M to help adults living with autism

Marcel Lussier was a very lucky man last year.

The South Shore resident won more than $70 million playing Lotto Max. The winning was the largest jackpot ever awarded in Loto-Québec history.

Now, he’s sharing some of his new-found wealth. True to his word from last June, Lussier is donating 10 per cent of his winning, or $7 million, to the Fondation Véro et Louis, a non-profit charity organization that raises funds to help build homes for adults living with autism.

The $7 million will be used toward building two houses, one in the lower Laurentians and a second in Victoriaville.

“I have to share this opportunity I have to win that big prize,” Lussier told Global News.

Co-founder of La Fondation Véro et Louis, Véronique Cloutier, who is a well-known superstar in Quebec, is thrilled with the large one-time contribution.

“Marcel Lussier came up with this huge donation of $7 million, which was totally unexpected. It’s like a gift that falls from the sky,” Cloutier told Global News.

Each home will be able to accommodate 16 adults with autism and social workers.

Guylaine Guay has two children living with autism. One of them is old enough and eligible to live in one of the new homes slated to be built. Guay is thrilled her son will gain some new independence.

“He is going to live his life, my son Clovis, at this wonderful house with a lot of love and a lot of joy,” Guay told Global News.

Lussier announced he would donate the money the day he won the Lotto Max jackpot last June.

“He won so much money and then all of a sudden he just mentioned he wanted to give money to our foundation and I was like, what? What?” Louis Morissette, co-founder of La Fondation Véro et Louis, told Global News.

It’s money that will will help build new homes while building new lives.