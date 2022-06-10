‘No stress:’ Meet the Quebec man who won the $70M Lotto Max jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky man from Quebec, who is $70 million richer, has been unveiled after snagging the golden lottery ticket.

Marcel Lussier, who hails from Brossard on Montreal’s south shore, had a feeling after purchasing his last ticket. He is a now a multi-millionaire.

The prize winner learned the news earlier this week, when he went to check the numbers online the next morning after the draw.

“It was a normal day like any other,” he said. “No stress.”

Lussier told reporters Friday he wasn’t able to check his ticket because the website booted him off, but he quickly learned he won a cool $70 million.

He was on hand to meet with Loto-Québec in downtown Montreal, just a few days after learning he had won the Lotto Max jackpot. He was the only winner of the grand prize.

Lussier, who used to work for Hydro-Québec, said he used to work in the same building where the announcement was being made. “I know this place,” he told reporters.

The environmental engineer has a few projects he hopes to pursue with his new fortune. He is particularly interested in history and genealogy.

The new multi-millionaire also wants to give back and has already started planning ways to do so with the winnings.

“I want to maybe help a entrepreneur rebuild Ukraine,” he said.

Lussier said he also wants to take a cruise with his wife after they had to cancel their last trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

