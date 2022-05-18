Time running out for unclaimed lottery tickets worth millions in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The clock is ticking for several unknowing millionaires across Quebec. Could you be one of them?

Loto-Québec is looking for four winners of several unclaimed prizes who have yet to come forward.

The golden tickets were bought in different regions, with the biggest payout in the Quebec City area. A $2-million Quebec 49 ticket was purchased last summer — and the lucky buyer only has until mid-August to collect the winnings.

Three other people are each sitting on $1 million.

One millionaire bought a Lotto Max ticket in Gatineau in June 2021. Another Quebecer earned their prize in Brome-Missisquoi in the Eastern Townships last fall.

A third prize winner is out there after picking up a Lotto Max in the Anjou area in Montreal at the end of March.

Loto-Québec is also searching for the winners of smaller pots from earlier this year, including the owner of a $166,666.70 prize. The ticket was purchased in Blainville.

And if you spent some money on Lotto 6/49’s 10 Formule groupe shares from January, you may be sitting on the last $100,000.

The provincial Crown corporation said anyone with unclaimed tickets can check their numbers on its website or through the organization’s mobile app.

