Canada

Edmonton man charged with sexually exploiting, trafficking ‘at least 2 teen girls’

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 12:36 pm
Phillip Matombo, 22, from Edmonton, was charged on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Phillip Matombo, 22, from Edmonton, was charged on April 12, 2023. Supplied: ALERT
A 22-year-old man is facing more than 30 charges for sexually exploiting and trafficking at least two teen girls from the Edmonton area.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) conducted a year-long investigation into the sexual exploitation of two 15-year-old girls that started May 2022.

“We believe that this man was sexually exploiting these two underaged girls, manipulating and coercing them to work in the sex trade,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Hayes, who works with ALERT’s human trafficking unit.

“The nature of this investigation made it very complex for police, including the amount of digital evidence and online documentation,” Hayes said.

How to protect children from sextortion

The victims were apprehended by members with the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act and are receiving support services.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillip Matombo, 22, from Edmonton, was charged on April 12, 2023 and faces 34 charges, including:

  • Trafficking a person under 18 (three counts)
  • Procuring a person under 18 (three counts)
  • Advertising sexual services (four counts)
  • Material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18 (two counts)
  • Arrangement of sexual offenses using telecommunications (four counts)
  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual interference
  • Distribution of intimate images (two counts)
  • Possession of child pornography
  • Distributing child pornography
  • Attempt to obstruct justice
  • Attempt to obstruct justice – judicial proceeding (two counts)
  • Uttering threats to cause death
  • Breach of recognizance conditions (eight counts)

Through the investigation, police also identified two additional underage girls who they believe were being lured into the sex trade.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Edmonton Police Service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Edmonton policeHuman TraffickingALERTSexual Exploitationsex tradeAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamChild Sexual ExploitationPhillip Matombotrafficking teenagersunderaged girls
