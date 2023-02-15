Peel police charge man with human trafficking after Canada-wide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Orilla, Ont., has been arrested and charged after a human trafficking investigation that spanned the country, police said.

Peel Regional Police said its vice unit wanted a 45-year-old man on allegations of exercising control, advertising sexual services, assault and breach of undertaking.

The investigation began in July 2022, with a prostitution probe taking place across several provinces, Peel police said.

Police said they believed there could more survivors.

“Investigators identified a young survivor and a male suspect,” police said. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

In October, the suspect — James Munday — and a young survivor were located in British Columbia, Peel police said. He was “returned” to Peel Region and appeared in a Brampton courthouse.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continued after Munday was returned to Peel and, in February, he was arrested. He was further charged with multiple offences, including possessing child pornography, human trafficking and sexual assault.

“Investigators from the SEB Vice Unit believe there may be more victims of prostitution offences and witnesses to this investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555.