Crime

Peel police charge man with human trafficking after Canada-wide investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 9:19 pm
James Munday was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police. View image in full screen
James Munday was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police. PRP/Handout
A man from Orilla, Ont., has been arrested and charged after a human trafficking investigation that spanned the country, police said.

Peel Regional Police said its vice unit wanted a 45-year-old man on allegations of exercising control, advertising sexual services, assault and breach of undertaking.

The investigation began in July 2022, with a prostitution probe taking place across several provinces, Peel police said.

Read more: Police charge 2 men in 20s after reports woman trafficked in Mississauga, Ont. hotel

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said they believed there could more survivors.

“Investigators identified a young survivor and a male suspect,” police said. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

In October, the suspect — James Munday — and a young survivor were located in British Columbia, Peel police said. He was “returned” to Peel Region and appeared in a Brampton courthouse.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4 charged with sexual assault, intimidating a justice system participant in N.S.

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

The investigation continued after Munday was returned to Peel and, in February, he was arrested. He was further charged with multiple offences, including possessing child pornography, human trafficking and sexual assault.

“Investigators from the SEB Vice Unit believe there may be more victims of prostitution offences and witnesses to this investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (905) 453-2121, ext. 3555.

Click to play video: 'New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada'
New report highlights ‘labour trafficking’ in Canada
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonpeel policeHuman TraffickingPRPOrilla
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

