ALERT interrupts child sexual exploitation in Airdrie, Alta.

A 26-year-old man has been charged after an investigation revealed the sexual abuse of a young child in Airdrie, Alta., the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Thursday.

Investigators were tipped off about an unknown suspect uploading suspected child porn to social media platforms.

ALERT’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit started the investigation in October 2022 after receiving a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On Jan. 19, ALERT executed a search warrant at a home in the city north of Calgary.

Computers and electronic devices were taken from the home and forensic technicians did a preliminary on-site analysis. The investigators found photos on the suspect’s phone that appeared to show sexual abuse against a family member.

The suspect’s name was not released to protect the victim’s identity.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault- and child porn-related charges, and is due to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The victim and family members are receiving help from specialized support services.

Anyone with information about this incident or any child exploitation is asked to contact their local police or provide anonymous tips to Cybertip.

In 2022, Alberta ICE units rescued 59 children from sexual exploitation, abuse and luring.