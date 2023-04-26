PSAC strike Day 8: Union to give update as picket lines block key locations

Send this page to someone via email

The union carrying out what it calls one of the largest strikes in Canadian history is scheduled to hold an update on negotiations with the federal government.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) leaders will be providing an update at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Parliament Hill – which will be the site of the “largest picket event of the strike” so far, the union said.

The strike, which entered its eighth day Wednesday, has seen more than 100,000 federal public servants on strike across the country while the union negotiates with Ottawa on a new collective agreement for some 155,000 workers, including those deemed essential and who must continue working.

“It’s frustrating to know that Canadians may, as the days come, have more difficulty accessing services, but that’s a motivator for everyone to try and resolve this. The union is certainly very aware of Canadians’ impatience and they have to calibrate that carefully,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

“As a government, we are there to respect collective bargaining. We’re there to make progress at the table, and right now, progress is being made. There’s an ebb and flow in these negotiations always, but we’re going to continue to stay positive and constructive.”

In recent days, the strike intensified with union leaders ordering members to demonstrate outside “strategic” government locations.

In Ottawa Tuesday, hundreds of picketers made their presence felt and heard, circling buildings, chanting through megaphones and blasting music. Demonstrators marched across the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., where some of the biggest federal buildings are located, holding up traffic for a short period in the morning.

Meanwhile, outside the Prime Minister’s Office building and the Treasury Board headquarters, strikers limited entry to just one person every five minutes.

The workers also set up at the Port of Montreal Monday, delaying the arrival of trucks and causing minor slowdowns. Federal ministers have said they are monitoring for blockades of critical roads and infrastructure.

“On one hand, they have the right to strike and demonstrate,” Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters Tuesday.

“On the other hand, we need to make sure that the economy can continue functioning around the country.”

On Monday, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier penned an open letter to public servants and Canadians, outlining the government’s negotiating position with the union.

Fortier’s letter said Ottawa has reached agreements with PSAC on more than 560 union demands, but four key issues remain unresolved: wage increases, remote work as a negotiated right, a ban on contracting out and deciding who gets laid off in the event of cuts based on seniority.

On wages, Fortier said in addition to the nine per cent raise over three years offered by the government — which is lower than the 13.5 per cent over three years demanded by PSAC — her negotiators have also offered a signing bonus for every member.

The government has also promised to review the telework directive “for a post-pandemic world,” she said, while declining to say if it will consider PSAC’s demand that it become part of the collective agreement.

The demand for seniority-based retentions will also be considered, she added.

Finally, while Fortier pointed to the latest federal budget’s commitment to reduce the use of contractors as part of a bid to cut costs, she wrote a full ban on contracting “would severely compromise the government’s ability to deliver services and work for Canadians.”

Both sides have accused each other of obstructing negotiations and being too slow to respond to key developments.

Fortier has stressed that PSAC will have to compromise on some of its key demands in order to reach a deal and end the strike, saying the government won’t “write a blank cheque.”

On Saturday, PSAC national president Chris Aylward accused Fortier and her negotiating team of “incompetence” and called on Trudeau to intervene in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE), a subdivision of PSAC, is separately negotiating a contract for more than 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers. PSAC represents roughly 120,000 federal public servants.

PSAC-UTE and the CRA appear to remain far apart.

In a news release Monday, the CRA said it had presented a wage increase offer “in line” with a recommendation made by an independent arbitrator earlier this year of nine per cent over three years. PSAC-UTE’s initial wage demand was a 29.5 per cent increase over three years, as well as other non-wage-related demands.

PSAC-UTE said on its website Tuesday that some issues related to hours of work have been resolved, but it remains in dispute over key issues with the CRA, including wages, remote work and job security.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press