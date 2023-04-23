Menu

Canada

PSAC workers to move picket lines to strategic locations, union says 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2023 3:31 pm
PSAC leaders decry slow pace of negotiations as strike continues
Canada’s biggest federal public service union is preparing to ramp up its ongoing strike by moving picket lines to strategic locations such as ports on Monday.

Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward says civil servants don’t want to disrupt Canadians’ lives, but need to further affect the economy to push Ottawa for a solution.

He says that means going beyond office buildings where public servants work to include locations he says will have more impact on the government.

Read more: Need a passport? Don’t apply during PSAC strike, minister urges

Aylward’s comments, provided in a Sunday interview with The Canadian Press, come on the fifth day of one of Canada’s largest strikes.

More than 100,000 union members walked off the job Wednesday after contract talks broke down following months of negotiations.

Click to play video: 'Feds aren’t ruling out back-to-work legislation to end PSAC strike'
Feds aren’t ruling out back-to-work legislation to end PSAC strike

Aylward says Ottawa presented a package on Saturday which the union responded to later that day.

He says the government has not presented anything new as of Sunday afternoon, and the federal Treasury Board could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Both sides blame each other for a breakdown in communications, with each accusing each other of cherry-picking facts they present to the public to make the other seem unreasonable.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

