PSAC strike locations: Where Canadians will run into picket lines

In what the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) is billing as “one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history,” more than 155,000 federal workers have walked off the job with many now on the picket lines.
The strike kicked off Wednesday 12.01 a.m. Eastern, with nearly a third of the country’s public servants halting work after the union representing them failed to reach an agreement with the government.
Picket lines are being set up in more than 250 locations across the country, according to PSAC.
“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada’s federal public service workers,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president, in a statement Tuesday.
“Now more than ever, workers need fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces. And it’s clear the only way we’ll achieve that is by taking strike action to show the government that workers can’t wait.”
PSAC, Canada’s largest public service union, is urging members and public supporters to join a picket line closest to them.
Union employees are being reminded to sign in with a barcode at the picket line locations because their attendance needs to be recorded in order to process strike pay, PSAC said. Those who picket will get $75 per day.
PSAC has released a list of picket line locations at major government buildings and minister’s offices where people can gather to protest, along with locations in communities across the country.
Here is a look at some of the prominent locations where Canadians will run into picket lines as federal workers strike.
Ontario
The West Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa
Prime Minister’s Office, Ottawa
James Michael Flaherty Building, Ottawa (Treasury Board offices)
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier’s office, Ottawa
Joseph Shephard Building, Toronto (Service Canada location with passport office)
Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto (Service Canada location with passport office)
The Pen Centre, St Catherines (Service Canada location with passport office)
Alberta
Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault’s office, Edmonton
RCMP ’K’ division, Edmonton
Department of National Defence (DND) Garrison, Edmonton
Canada Place, Edmonton (Service Canada location with passport office)
Edmonton Area Parole Office
Southland Park, Calgary
Service Canada, Red Deer
British Columbia
Natural Resources Canada Indigenous Partnerships/Public Works, Vancouver
Service Canada Centre in Richmond and New Westminster
Tax service office, Victoria
Canada Pension Plan/Old Age security (CPP/OAS) pension processing centre, Victoria
Manitoba
Union Station, Winnipeg
Service Canada, Winnipeg
330, 303 and 269 Main Street, Winnipeg
New Brunswick
Service Canada locations in Fredericton
CFB Gagetown
Market Square, Saint John
Newfoundland and Labrador
Service Canada locations at Grand Falls, Saint Anthony
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) offices, Corner Brook
Nova Scotia
Service Canada locations in Dartmouth and Halifax
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) office in Halifax
Maritime Centre, Halifax
Prince Edward Island
Service Canada locations in Summerside and Montague
Veterans Review and Appeal Board office in Charlottetown
CRA office, Charlottetown
Jean Canfield Building, Charlottetown (Service Canada and Veteran Affairs Canada location)
Quebec
Military bases in Montreal, Courcelette, Quebec City
MP Greg Fergus’s office, Gatineau
Place du Portage, Gatineau
Service Canada locations in Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil
MP Steven McKinnon’s office, Gatineau
Saskatchewan
CRA building, Saskatoon
Federal building, Saskatoon
Regional headquarters corrections, Saskatoon
RCMP Depot, North Battleford
Indigenous Services Canada office, Prince Albert
