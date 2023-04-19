PSAC strike locations: Where Canadians will run into picket lines

Send this page to someone via email

In what the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) is billing as “one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history,” more than 155,000 federal workers have walked off the job with many now on the picket lines.

The strike kicked off Wednesday 12.01 a.m. Eastern, with nearly a third of the country’s public servants halting work after the union representing them failed to reach an agreement with the government.

Picket lines are being set up in more than 250 locations across the country, according to PSAC.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada’s federal public service workers,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president, in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now more than ever, workers need fair wages, good working conditions and inclusive workplaces. And it’s clear the only way we’ll achieve that is by taking strike action to show the government that workers can’t wait.”

2:10 Federal workers on the verge of strike as deal deadline looms

PSAC, Canada’s largest public service union, is urging members and public supporters to join a picket line closest to them.

Union employees are being reminded to sign in with a barcode at the picket line locations because their attendance needs to be recorded in order to process strike pay, PSAC said. Those who picket will get $75 per day.

PSAC has released a list of picket line locations at major government buildings and minister’s offices where people can gather to protest, along with locations in communities across the country.

Here is a look at some of the prominent locations where Canadians will run into picket lines as federal workers strike.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen PSAC workers are scanned in at a picket line location in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ontario

The West Block on Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office, Ottawa

James Michael Flaherty Building, Ottawa (Treasury Board offices)

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier’s office, Ottawa

Joseph Shephard Building, Toronto (Service Canada location with passport office)

Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto (Service Canada location with passport office)

The Pen Centre, St Catherines (Service Canada location with passport office)

View image in full screen PSAC workers and supporters picket outside the Canada Revenue Agency office in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

Alberta

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault’s office, Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP ’K’ division, Edmonton

Department of National Defence (DND) Garrison, Edmonton

Canada Place, Edmonton (Service Canada location with passport office)

Edmonton Area Parole Office

Southland Park, Calgary

Service Canada, Red Deer

0:19 Trudeau says feds negotiating ‘extremely diligently’ with PSAC ahead of strike deadline

British Columbia

Natural Resources Canada Indigenous Partnerships/Public Works, Vancouver

Service Canada Centre in Richmond and New Westminster

Tax service office, Victoria

Canada Pension Plan/Old Age security (CPP/OAS) pension processing centre, Victoria

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba

Union Station, Winnipeg

Service Canada, Winnipeg

330, 303 and 269 Main Street, Winnipeg

1:36 9,000 government workers across Manitoba will walk Wednesday after strike negotiations not met

New Brunswick

Service Canada locations in Fredericton

CFB Gagetown

Market Square, Saint John

Newfoundland and Labrador

Service Canada locations at Grand Falls, Saint Anthony

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) offices, Corner Brook

Nova Scotia

Service Canada locations in Dartmouth and Halifax

Story continues below advertisement

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) office in Halifax

Maritime Centre, Halifax

View image in full screen PSAC workers and supporters walk a picket line in Halifax on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Prince Edward Island

Service Canada locations in Summerside and Montague

Veterans Review and Appeal Board office in Charlottetown

CRA office, Charlottetown

Jean Canfield Building, Charlottetown (Service Canada and Veteran Affairs Canada location)

2:06 How you’ll be impacted if Canada’s public servants strike

Quebec

Military bases in Montreal, Courcelette, Quebec City

Story continues below advertisement

MP Greg Fergus’s office, Gatineau

Place du Portage, Gatineau

Service Canada locations in Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil

MP Steven McKinnon’s office, Gatineau

Saskatchewan

CRA building, Saskatoon

Federal building, Saskatoon

Regional headquarters corrections, Saskatoon

RCMP Depot, North Battleford

Indigenous Services Canada office, Prince Albert