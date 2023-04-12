Public service strike? Union representing 120K workers to announce vote

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing 120,000 federal public service workers will announce the results of its strike vote Wednesday morning.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) held strike votes between Feb. 22 and April 11 for workers in program and administrative services, technical services, education and library science, and operational services groups. It is scheduled to announce the results at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The four bargaining units involved are part of the Treasury Board Secretariat, a central government agency that operates effectively as a nerve centre for a significant amount of work related to the basic functioning of the federal government.

Earlier this year, the federal government filed two complaints against PSAC over claims the union is not negotiating “in good faith” for a new deal.

The government alleges that PSAC has “flooded the bargaining tables with costly proposals,” with at least 500 proposals over its five bargaining units, while saying that PSAC has “refused to prioritize their requests, refused to move on their initial proposals, and did not respond to the employer’s comprehensive offers.”

PSAC left the bargaining table on Sept. 1, 2022, during the sixth negotiation session and declared an impasse. The parties had been negotiating since last summer.

The union has said that the federal government’s move to file a complaint is “just another stalling tactic to deny workers a fair contract.” It has alleged the government has refused to “negotiate remote work and better work-life balance at the table.”

PSAC, which is one of Canada’s largest unions, announced last week the results of a strike vote among members of the Union of Taxation Employees, a component of PSAC that represents 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers.

Members voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of taking strike action, according to a statement released Friday from the Union of Taxation Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

A final round of negotiations is set for April 17-20 between PSAC and CRA, with members at CRA in a legal strike position as of April 14.

When combined, the 35,000 CRA workers and the 120,000 Treasury Board workers make up 155,000 federal employees, which is roughly half of the staff of the 335,957 employees working with the federal public service.

— with files from Eric Stober